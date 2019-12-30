American Expatriate Costa Rica

Costa Rican pastor accused of sexual abuse in Las Vegas was released

Bramwell Retana, the Costa Rican pastor arrested in Las Vegas, was released under electronic monitoring with ankle bracelet.

This was determined by a local court during an initial hearing held on December 24th, in which they analyzed the investigation against the subject arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a child under 14 years old.

On December 25th, the KTNV Las Vegas news, on ABC, reported that on the same day, the Costa Rican was released under the aforementioned conditions. However, it is unknown if he paid the bail amount that was initially requested ($50 thousand).

Apparently, Retana, 44, took advantage of his status as leader of a Christian church in the area to commit illegal acts. The Costa Rican led a church located in a central neighborhood of that American city of the state of Nevada.

Las Vegas Police received the arrest warrant against the Costa Rican on December 19th and, two days later, they caught him. Apparently, Retana’s wife also has a hierarchical role in the religious organization called ‘Oasis of Peace’.

crhoy.com

