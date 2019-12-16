Magical lights and colors took over the streets of San José

A total of 10 floats and 12 bands were in charge of providing a colorful show for the 24th edition of the Festival of Light. The activity began at 4 pm with a parade. Subsequently, Johnny Araya, mayor of San José, expressed his joy for holding another edition of the event that brings families together every year.

This is the 24th edition of an event that summons us all to celebrate Christmas, united as the proud people of our country. I take the opportunity to congratulate Mrs. Dixiana (Mena) for having been declared the best coach of the year. This year we make a triple tribute to Costa Rican women, family and sports,”

said the mayor.

At the head of the festival were Andrea Vargas, Noelia Vargas and Dixiana Mena, selected as quarterbacks this year for their achievements in Costa Rican sport.

The first float to make an appearance was that of the Children’s Museum, last year’s winner.

The tour extended from the National Gymnasium in Sabana Sur to the Plaza de la Democracia.

