Rapist convicted for pretending to be an informal taxi driver to lure vicitms

A subject pretended to be an informal taxi driver to rape women in the province of Cartago. The man accepted the charges and must serve a 27-year prison sentence.

The Deputy Prosecutor’s Office of Cartago confirmed the sentence against Freddy Gerardo Granados López, who agreed to be responsible for five crimes of rape against the person of legal age and four crimes of aggravated robbery.

The man had been arrested in May 2018, after the defendant’s house was searched in Birrisito de Paraíso, Cartago. The events investigated would have occurred between March and April 2018, in different parts of the province.

Apparently, the accused used an informal taxi to commit the crimes, to the detriment of four women, between 20 and 50 years of age. The victims approached the car thinking that the suspect was providing the transport service, however, it is presumed that, inside the vehicle, he stole their belongings and raped them,”

said the Public Ministry in mid-2018.

crhoy.com