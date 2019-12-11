American Expatriate Costa Rica

10 thousand people from Heredia will have no power this Thursday

About 10 thousand residents of the canton of San Rafael de Heredia will have no electricity service this Thursday, December 12th.

The suspension of the service is due to work in the electricity network of the Public Services Company of Heredia (ESPH). The work will be done between 7am and 4pm.

The affected places are several areas of the sector Los Angeles de San Rafael sector, including: El Monte Bilingual School, La Quinta urbanization, La Alameda urbanization, Camacho tank, Bello Verde urbanization, Nueva Generación school, Vargas street, La Saca street, Vida Abundante church, El Palmar church, El Palmar square, Mata Plátano street, La Joya street, La Joaquina street, old Herradura de Oro, Getsemani square, Don Celimo street, Alberto Paniagua Chavarria school, Manhathan street, La Pedragosa estate, Gomez street, La Esperanza street, Valerio street, Malecus urbanization, La Joya street, and Cibeles hotel.

Affected users can make inquiries at 2562-3774.

crhoy.com

