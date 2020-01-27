Chinese company sells low cost smart phones in Costa Rica

One of the largest cell phone brands in China, Xiaomi, has arrived in Costa Rica. The low cost brand which has concentrated mostly on the Asian market has a store in the Multiplaza Escazú. On average they have sold 130 phones per day since opening in December.

One of the best selling phones that Xiaomi has is the Redmi Note 8 Pro. It is a cell phone that has four cameras, the main one is 64 megapixels; It is in gray, blue and green.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro has a RAM memory of 6 gigabytes and an internal memory of 128 gigabytes. The battery is 4500 mAh, which means it will last more than one day with constant use. The screen is HD almost 7 inches long. With a price tag of 180,000 colones ($319), the phone is cheaper than its competitors.

According to Freddy Guevara, Xiaomi manager in Costa Rica the store has a spare parts supply and phones come with a one year warranty.

Xiaomi lowest cost smart phone has 2 gigabytes of RAM with 32 gigabytes of internal memory, and is 87,000 colones. Other versions cost ¢100 thousand, ¢127 thousand and ¢138 thousand.

La Teja