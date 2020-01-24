IMN warns of dangerous UV radiation this Friday

According to the National Meteorological Institute (IMN), ultraviolet radiation is expected to be very high on Friday and the public should minimize exposure to the sun. On the World Meteorological Organization scale of scale of 1 to 16, UV radation levels are expected to reach 8 in northern zone of the country, which includes La Fortuna, Los Chiles, and Upala. However, inhabitants of Guanacaste will have a radiation level of 11, and in San José the level will reach 12.

When the UV radiation index is high (above 8) the sun protection recommendations must be strict. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) between 50 and 90 percent skin cancers are caused by solar ultraviolet radiation.



Avoid sun exposure between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm.

Use sunscreen with a minimum SPF number 15-20.

Use it even on cloudy days.

Apply it on the skin 30 minutes before sun exposure.

It is important to repeat the application of the protector at least every 4 hours if the sun exposure is very intense.

Do not forget to put sunscreen on sensitive parts such as: face, ears, neck, nose, insteps and hands.

It is very important to apply a sunscreen correctly, and throughout the year.

crhoy.com