Farmers will march to the Ministry of Agriculture

Producers from different parts of the country are preparing to march in protest towards the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG) in Sabana Sur. Eight tractors and several buses await the arrival of more farmers from areas such as Upala and Los Chiles.

Farmers demand from the Government a solution to debt and insolvency, for which many are about to lose their farms. The group is critical of the way the government has handled their case, having abandoned the drafting of legislation that would alleviate the situation.