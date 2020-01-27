Search continues for small plane missing in Drake

Authorities are searching for a plane that disappeared last Saturday in Drake, on the Osa Peninsula of southwestern Costa Rica. The aircraft is a Cessna 182, piloted by Captain Jorge Ureña had has the tail letters TI AWR. The aircraft left Tobías Bolaños airport on Friday for Drake, landed and took off again on Saturday at 5:20 am before going missing.

The disappearance was reported by the plane’s owner. The pilot is a flight instructor with family in Drake who failed to file a flight plan on the day of his disappearance. He reported to security officials that he had planned to perform some checks on the aircraft. Álvaro Vargas, director of Civil Aviation, said his office will check radar records for the movements of the aircraft.

crhoy.com