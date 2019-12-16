American Expatriate Costa Rica

35 earthquakes shook the country in the last hours

Between Saturday and Sunday, a total of 35 earthquakes of varying magnitudes and depth were registered in the country.

According to information from the Seismological and Vulcanological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI), the most recent tremor occurred at 11:22 am, southwest of Playa Palma in Parrita, Puntarenas, with a magnitude of just 1.7 degrees. But the earthquake of greater intensity shook the neighbors of Santa Cecilia de Corredores, in Puntarenas, with a magnitude of 4.5 degrees at about 9:28 am this Sunday.

Only 11 earthquakes were recorded in the Central Pacific, North Zone and the Nicoya Peninsula.

crhoy.com

