70% of Costa Rican employers support four-day work days

70% of employers in Costa Rica are in favor of the four-day work days: They believe this change will benefit the employees. This follows from the Pulse Entrepreneurship survey of the III Quarter of 2019, a measurement that monitors and predicts the business climate in Costa Rica.

The Costa Rican Union of Chambers and Associations of the Private Business Sector (UCCAEP) called for changes to the current statutes on working hours in the country so that employees go to work four days and rest the other three.

The president of UCCAEP, Álvaro Sáenz, said

the new work models seek to boost hiring in the labor market and thereby reduce unemployment.”

In addition, he said that keeping schedules from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm is “a thing of the past.”

Today we work for objectives, we have more tools and we must also understand that it is necessary to enhance the educational growth of a working person,”

said Saenz.

crhoy.com