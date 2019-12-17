Almost 5,000 people from Heredia will not have water this Wednesday

Nearly 5,000 people from Heredia will be affected by the suspension of the water service on Wednesday, December 18th.

The Public Utility Company of Heredia (ESPH) reported this will affect residents of San Rafael de Heredia between 7:00 am and 3:00 pm. The works are carried out to guarantee the quality of the water they drink in the area.

The places affected are Los Angeles de San Rafael, Calle Ebais, Calle Las Monjas, Añoranzas, from the Entrance to Calle Hernández al Norte to Tanque Brasilia, Calle La Saca.

If you have any questions about this suspension you can call 2562-3774.

The population is asked to use water properly and responsibly, especially to store only for basic needs.

