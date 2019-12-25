Authorities discovered marijuana lab while trying to help alleged victim of robbery

A man was arrested on suspicion of committing the crimes of marijuana cultivation and illegal possession of a permitted weapon.

The Deputy Prosecutor’s Office against Drug Trafficking and Related Crimes managed to order a month of preventive detention against the man named Octaviano Novoa. The precautionary measure was accepted by the Extraordinary Criminal Court of the First Judicial Circuit of San José, on Monday night.

The events occurred on December 23rd in the morning, in Escazú, when the man went out to ask for help, since, apparently, there were some subjects within his property with intentions to steal.

Municipal Police officers arrived at the house and, after an inspection, found a hydroponic laboratory which was presumably used for the cultivation of marijuana.

In the afternoon, the Prosecutor’s Office carried out a search and, together with the Judicial Investigation Agency, located four small marijuana plants and 30 seedbeds with that drug.

In addition, during the operation, fertilizer bags high-quality seeds, LED lamps, hoses and fans were found and seized. Also, a 9-millimeter pistol and two loaders were confiscated too.

