Authorities score against drug traffickers

The National Coast Guard Service finished emptying 2,500 liters of diesel from the semi-submersible boat confiscated on December 25th in Costa Rican Pacific waters.

The operation was carried out by the Police in order to protect the environment, to prevent possible fuel spills from contaminating the sea or the ground where the semi-submersible rests after its capture.

Law enforcement agencies have sometimes detected drug boats that load up to 7,000 liters of fuel to cover their transportation to their final destination from Colombian ports.

Commissioner Martín Arias, general director of the National Coast Guard Service, said that several months ago a semi-submersible type boat was not captured in Costa Rican waters, which could indicate that criminal organizations are once again using vehicles that are difficult to detect to transport cocaine to Central America or Mexico.

The vessel was operated by three Colombian citizens who had already been captured a few years ago by authorities in Guatemala and the United States with boats loaded with cocaine.

crhoy.com