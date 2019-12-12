Board of the CCSS endorses abortion technical standard

On Thursday, the Board of Directors of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) endorsed the proposal for a Technical Standard for the medical procedure linked to article 121 of the Criminal Code, the entity’s chief executive, Dr Roman Macaya Hayes.

According to Macaya, the Board recommended to the Ministry of Health to assess some observations, which were raised by the entity’s technical and legal team.

The medical manager of the Fund, Dr. Mario Ruiz, explained that it was suggested to the Ministry that it clearly states that the standard is applicable in both public and private health facilities, given that the content of a criminal norm materializes, which is mandatory for the entire population.

It was also requested that the definition of conscientious objection be revised so that it is understood as a fundamental right that derives from the freedom of conscience and thought set forth in article 29 of the Political Constitution.

A third agreement of the Board of Directors establishes that, within a period of five months after the validity of the Standard, the clinical care protocol must be ready, which will be prepared by a medical team already defined by the medical management.

This care protocol will be read by the Board of Directors before the deadline indicated by the Ministry of Health for the application of the Standard in the medical centers of the CCSS.

