China opened the market to Costa Rican pig farmers

Costa Rican pork producers in the country can now export their products to the People’s Republic of China.

That nation formalized the opening of its market, after the Food Import and Export Security Bureau of the General Administration of Customs of China gave the approval for the Costa Rican product to reach Asia.

Bernardo Jaén, general director of the National Animal Health Service (Senasa), said that Porcina Americana and Carnes Zamora are the first two pork processing plants authorized by the Chinese health authorities to export.

The opening of China’s health authorities to the Costa Rican product without prior inspection to meat processing plants is a reflection of the confidence that said authorities have in the National Animal Health Service of Costa Rica, this is the first step to increase exports of livestock products to this destination,”

said Jaén.

The Chinese authorities have appointed Senasa to ensure compliance with the protocol and health legislation that regulates the pork trade for approved establishments and it is expected to be able to export 1,000 tons of pork the first year.

crhoy.com