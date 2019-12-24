Coast Guard rescued three men adrift

Officers of the National Coast Guard rescued three people who were at sea in Junquillal de Santa Cruz this Sunday.

According to the report, the crew were traveling in a panga, however, they had problems and sank.

The emergency was dealt by the GC-38-18 patrol car at Flamingo station. The boat was towed to Flamingo and its three occupants were reported without complications in their health.

The Coast Guard Service has 10 stations, three of them in the Caribbean and seven in the Pacific.

