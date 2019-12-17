Cold front arrives with strong winds and low temperatures

The cold front #11 will hit the north of the country with greater force this Wednesday, which will cause strong winds.

According to the National Meteorological Institute (IMN), it currently is in the Gulf of Mexico and will continue moving south towards the central sector of the Caribbean Sea on Tuesday.

It is expected that the greatest influence of the cold push will occur on Friday and Saturday in the country, however, the windy conditions in the center and north of the national territory and the rains in the Caribbean will continue throughout the weekend.

There have been gusts of 60 km / h in the west of the Great Metropolitan Area (GAM) and in the mountains of Guanacaste.

As for Wednesday, heavy downpours in the Caribbean and the North Zone are expected in the evening and night period, with amounts between 40-70 mm and maximums of 85 mm.

In the Central Valley and the North Pacific, rain and drizzle are expected during the night.

In addition, due to cloud cover, a decrease in temperatures will be perceived during the daytime period, specifically an average reduction of 3 °C in maximum temperatures is estimated from Thursday in the Central Valley.

