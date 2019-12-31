Country will exceed 99% of renewable electricity generation in 2019

Costa Rica will add more than 99% renewable electricity generation at the end of this year, according to estimates by the Costa Rican Institute of Electricity (ICE).

That energy comes from five national sources: water, wind, geothermal energy, biomass and sun, according to data from the National Center for Energy Control (CENCE). National non-water sources will reach their maximum historical contribution, adding up to almost 30% of production between January and December.

Since 2015, Costa Rica has exceeded 98% of electricity generation with clean resources. The figures will be reached despite the dry conditions faced in 2019, with 20% less rainfall .

The constitution of our matrix allows to keep the percentage of renewable generation at a very high point while we go through the phenomenon El Niño. The incorporation of Las Pailas II in July was timely and has reinforced the firm basis of our daily consumption,”

said Irene Cañas, executive president of ICE.

According to the same CENCE records, as of October 31st, the plants that produced the most energy during 2019 are Dengo, Reventazón, Arenal, Angostura, Cachí and Miravalles II. In total, the six plants have contributed 35% of the electricity coming from the National Electric System (SEN).

crhoy.com