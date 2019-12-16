Dengue cases increased by 236% compared to 2018

Dengue diagnoses continue to increase in the country. More than 8000 cases have been registered so far this year. This figure, compared to the same period last year, means an increase of 236.4%.

The North Central region has the highest incidence, with a cumulative total of 2,973 people infected with dengue virus.

The second area with the most cases is Huetar Caribe, with a total of 1,738,0l. In the West only 45 cases have been registered.

The epidemiological week 46 accounts for 144 cases of chikungunya; 34% of them were registered in the North Central region.

Regarding Zika, there is a 52.1% reduction in cases compared to the previous year. In 2019, 201 infections are counted.

crhoy.com