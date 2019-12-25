Dental analysis confirms death of kidnapped American

Juan Marcos Rivero, criminal lawyer of the man named Varela, brother-in-law of the American Sean Creighton, clarified that the dental tests and analyzes performed on a body that was found in a cemetery in Quepos, match the foreigner who had been kidnapped.

Rivero referred to a telephone conversation that is on the investigation into the kidnapping of Creighton and in which it was suggested the American might be alive.

Varela would have requested the construction site of a house (Creighton’s residence) be evicted, as the American wanted to inspect it.

According to the criminal lawyer, Creighton made periodic visits to said construction.

In the same way and in order not to alert the workers of the same, after Mr. Sean was kidnapped, the construction was evicted so that the agents could carry out the necessary investigations that would lead to the victim’s whereabouts,”

said Rivero.

The criminal lawyer said that the death of Creighton is publicly and notoriously recorded in the Civil Registry.

Rivero indicated that the transcript mentioned is in the file of telephone interventions, not in the judicial file.

Finally, the legal representative of Varela, explained that the OIJ investigators have always followed all the indications for the matter and found Creighton’s remains in the cemetery of Quepos.

crhoy.com