A 4.2 earthquake shook the south of the country at dawn on Saturday.

According to the National Seismological Network (RNS) report, the movement was recorded at 5:36 am, nine kilometers southwest of Golfito, Puntarenas.

Minutes later, at 6:03 am, another earthquake occurred, (3.0) and the epicenter was located at the same point as the first.

The RSN website reported that the first movement was perceived in Cañaza, Moravia, Golfito, Playa Tamales, Osa and mostly in Puerto Jiménez.

