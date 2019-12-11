Employment will increase in three of the seven provinces during the first months of 2020

Employers intend to increase their staff in three of the seven provinces, according to the most recent ManpowerGroup Employment Expectations survey. Even so, this increase will be moderate.

These provinces are: Heredia, which reports the most optimistic data, San José and Cartago. Meanwhile, Alajuela, Puntarenas, Limón and Guanacaste report a negative expectation.

Of the 620 employers surveyed, 10% expect to increase their payroll, 7% anticipate a decrease, 82% report no changes and 1% do not know, which results in a Net Employment Expectancy of + 1%, once the seasonal adjustment.

Employers in the Agriculture and Fisheries sector expect the most active hiring rate for the next three months, reporting an expectation of + 6%, followed by Manufacturing with a Net Employment Expectancy of + 3%, Commerce reports + 2% and Services + 1%.

Employers will increase their payroll in three of the seven provinces. For the fourth consecutive year, Heredia reports the strongest expectation, with + 10%, thanks to the strong activity in Services, Communications and Transportation in the province. The hiring plans do not show changes compared to the previous quarter, but increase four percentage points in annual comparison,”

said Ignacio Casillas, ManpowerGroup Regional Director for the Caribbean and Central America.

The Agriculture and Fisheries sector increased 12 and six percentage points in quarterly and annual comparison, respectively, related to the increase in the export of bananas, pineapples and coffee. The province with the most optimistic trend is Heredia, strengthening four percentage points in annual comparison. This is due to the strong activity in Manufacturing and Services.

Medium-sized companies lead the hiring plans with a Net Employment Expectancy of + 6%, with seasonal adjustment, increasing two percentage points compared to the previous quarter and three percentage points in annual comparison. On the other hand, large companies expect a flat labor market (0%).

Around the world, ManpowerGroup’s research for the first quarter of 2020 reveals that in 42 of the 43 countries the workforce is expected to increase in the period from January to March. The strongest Net Employment Expectations are reported in Greece, Japan, Taiwan, the United States and Romania. The weakest hiring intentions are reported in Panama, Argentina, Costa Rica, Italy and Spain.

Compared to the last quarter of 2019, employers report stronger hiring intentions in 15 of the 43 countries, but weaken in 23 (five countries report no changes). In annual comparison, hiring plans are strengthened in 12 of the 43 countries, but weaken in 26 (five countries do not report changes).

