Former Air Surveillance Officer caught with 2.5 tons of cocaine in Guatemala

A Costa Rican identified as Albán Azofeifa Chacón was arrested on Tuesday morning in Guatemala with 2.5 tons of cocaine after a confrontation with the army of that country.

The Costa Rican was traveling in a private jet with six people, one of which died in the shooting between alleged drug traffickers and the Chapino soldiers.

Between 2008 and 2010 Azofeifa worked with the Ministry of Public Security, specifically as an employee of the Air Surveillance Service; in addition, he remained in the office of Senior Officer of that portfolio.

As reported by the Republic of Guatemala, the incident occurred in the Petén area, a place recognized by the authorities of that country as a stop for drug trafficking organizations.

Five Mexicans and a Guatemalan were traveling with Azofeifa, and it is presumed that the pilot could have been the Costa Rican.

crhoy,com