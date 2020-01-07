American Expatriate Costa Rica

Furniture for new legislative building will cost more than $4 million

According to the Banco de Costa Rica, which will finance the transaction, the approximate total furniture costs for the new Legislative Assembly building is $4,226,384.

This investment is distributed as follows:

  • Operating surface and soft seating : $ 1,948,058.45.
  • Plenary furniture and seats: $ 187,550.00.
  • Chairs : $ 1,123,503.45.
  • Special furniture : $ 908,642.27.
  • Furniture built in : $ 46,630.00.
  • Bleachers and stretcher : $ 12,000.00.


The bank clarified that these are preliminary data and that the final costs will be ready when the work is delivered to the Legislative Assembly.

According to the information given by the BCR, each of the 57 seats that will be used by the deputies in the new building will cost $ 5,000.

It is important to mention that everything related to the Plenary must be designed and manufactured with special characteristics due to the specific needs of the legislature.

crhoy.com

