La Galera Tunnel work will begin in coming weeks

A series of works prior to prepare for the construction of a tunnel at the intersection of La Galera, in Curridabat, will begin in the coming weeks. The project will improve the connectivity of existing roads in order to facilitate vehicular traffic when the tunnel construction begins.

Rodolfo Méndez Mata, Minister of Public Works and Transportation, explained the work would continue for 2 to 3 months.

In October of last year, the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) opened the bidding process for the design and construction of the tunnel in La Galera. A 60-meter long viaduct, the work will connect San José with Cartago by way of the Florencio del Castillo highway.



What will be done at this point?

A 2-lane overpass will be built at the current crossing of the La Galera service center.

Improvements to the the bridge that spans the Cartago highway feeder

A 2-lane exit ramp will be made for the overpass.

There will be an exclusive lane for buses between the Muñoz & Nanne supermarket and La Hispanidad roundabout

Changes to the Cartago-Cipreses and Cartago Tres Rios routes

For the work, the National Road Council (Conavi) has a budget of 2.9 billion colones.

The plan is that in June the design work for the tunnel will begin, and once the analysis and adjudication stage is over construction would begin January 2021 and continue for up to 1 year.

