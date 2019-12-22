Liberia’s Airport received tourists from From Boston and NY

Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport, in Liberia de Guanacaste, had a great Saturday: Two flights from the United States arrived that dayat the air terminal.

American Airlines flies from the JFK airport in New York, and JetBlue flies from the Boston Logan terminal with its premium brand MINT. They are both on the east coast of the US. These new connections will strengthen Guanacaste as a tourist destination for visitors from that area of ​​the United States.

The arrival of these two weekly flights was announced by President Carlos Alvarado through his official social networks.

The United States is the main issuing market for tourists to the country. From January to November 2019, the country recorded 1,148,488 arrivals of Americans by air, which represents a 5.25% growth compared to the same period of the previous year. Of that total, Daniel Oduber Quirós Airport has received 394,306 tourists from the United States-an increase of 8.4%,”

said the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), through a press release.

American Airlines’ planes will land on Saturdays, leaving New York at 7:00 am to arrive in Liberia at 11.30 am. Meanwhile, from Daniel Oduber it will take off at 12.53 pm to New York, where it will arrive at 7:00 pm.

MINT will also land on Saturdays. It will leave at 7:19 am from Boston and arrive in Liberia at about 12:15 pm. Then, it will leave Liberia at 1:40 pm and arrive in the US city at around 8:02 am.

