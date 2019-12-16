Limón will have no water on Monday

Residents of several communities in Limón will start the week without drinking water service due to maintenance work on the electrical installations of Moín Station.

The Costa Rican Institute of Aqueducts and Sewers (AyA) reported that the interruption of the service will be on Monday, December 16th from 9:00 am to 11:00 pm in the Central canton.

The affected locations will be Moín, Cangrejos, Ojo de Agua, Empalme Moín, Matama, Recope, Sandoval, Portete, Cielo Amarillo, El Brisas, Coopejafec and Lacosta urbanization.

crhoy.com