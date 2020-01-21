Magnitude 5.3 earthquake shakes Costa Rica

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook the country at 5:25 am on Tuesday, subsequent to a string of tremors that began at 3:33 am.

The Costa Rican Volcanological and Seismological Observatory (Ovsicori) reported that the quake occurred 37.6 km southwest of Cambutal de Osa de Puntarenas and had a depth of 10 kilometers.

Reports indicate that the quake was felt in Pérez Zeledón, Ipís de Goicoechea, Belén and Santa Bárbara de Heredia, in La Guácima and Sarchí de Alajuela, downtown San José, Coronado and others.

According to the Seismic Engineering Laboratory of the University of Costa Rica, the earthquakes of 3:33 and 5:25 of “this morning are wavy or very soft in the Central Valley due to distance. The high frequency is filtered and long periods predominate. These are more easily perceived in tall buildings. ”

