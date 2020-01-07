American Expatriate Costa Rica

English-language news and information on Costa Rica

More than 214,000 vehicles lack circulation permit

by Leave a Comment

If you are one of the 214,722 drivers who have not paid your 2020 Marchamo, it is better avoid driving as the fine is ¢55,000.

According to National Insurance Institute (INS), 1,345,621 drivers have already paid, which represents a collection of more than ¢241 billion colones.


The largest number of payments were made December 30 (122,011), December 31 (86,958) and December 27 (76,767); what proves – once again – that the ticos leave “for the last moment” the payment.

During 2018, the INS used ¢ 50,536,583,338 for the care of victims of traffic accidents, through Mandatory Insurance; including medical care, payment of disabilities, rehabilitation, orthopedic implements, compensation to relatives of the deceased, among others.

crhoy.com

Related articles:

  1. 20% of drivers did not pay the circulation permit on time
  2. Check the amount of your 2018 circulation permit
  3. Costa Rican circulation permit is four times less expensive in Panama
  4. Vehicles and motorcycles at auction!
  5. The ‘marchamo’ is one of Costa Rican’s favorite Christmas gifts
  6. The INS will sell off vehicles!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *