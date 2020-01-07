More than 214,000 vehicles lack circulation permit

If you are one of the 214,722 drivers who have not paid your 2020 Marchamo, it is better avoid driving as the fine is ¢55,000.

According to National Insurance Institute (INS), 1,345,621 drivers have already paid, which represents a collection of more than ¢241 billion colones.



The largest number of payments were made December 30 (122,011), December 31 (86,958) and December 27 (76,767); what proves – once again – that the ticos leave “for the last moment” the payment.

During 2018, the INS used ¢ 50,536,583,338 for the care of victims of traffic accidents, through Mandatory Insurance; including medical care, payment of disabilities, rehabilitation, orthopedic implements, compensation to relatives of the deceased, among others.

crhoy.com