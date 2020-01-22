New airstrip in Quepos will be built this year

An airstrip at Managua de Quepos airfield will be rebuilt this year, as reported by the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT). The agency is reviewing bids from two national companies for the project that is estimated to cost $2.6 million. Work will start in February and is expected to be completed in 135 days.

The airstrip will have parking for light aircraft, leveling of security strips, perimeter fencing and stormwater systems. It will also comply with new requirements established by the International Civil Aviation Organization for security.

This airfield will benefit tourism in the area, as many visitors could arrive by plane to this destination more quickly.

Currently this small airfield receives approximately 25 daily flights, the length of its runway is 1,000 meters and its layer is asphaltic.

La Teja