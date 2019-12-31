New geriatric hospital has already been approved by the CCSS

The construction of a new hospital for the care of the elderly is progressing and its financing could be completed in 2020.

The medical center would have 300 beds, more than three operating rooms and state-of-the-art medical equipment for the care of the population over 65 years old.

The Infrastructure Manager of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), Gabriela Murillo, confirmed that the Board of Directors of the institution has already approved the development of the new health center.

The feasibility study allowed the authorities of the CCSS to establish the amount and type of medical specialists that will be needed.

Murillo explained that at the beginning of next year it will be defined if the work will be a tower attached to the current National Hospital of Geriatrics and Gerontology or if other land will be purchased.

On the resources, she explained they already talked to the National Bank of Costa Rica and options with world banks are analyzed.

