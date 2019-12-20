Panamanian wanted for drug trafficking in Costa Rica worked as a tattoo artist in Spain

A Panamanian identified with the surnames Miranda Estribí was extradited from Spain to Costa Rica. He was wanted by the authorities for the crime of cocaine transport.

The order of his capture was issued by the Criminal Court of Cartago and two judicial agents of the International Police (Interpol) went to Madrid, Spain to move Miranda to Costa Rica.

Confirmation of the arrest of the Panamanian was received by Interpol Costa Rica on October 17th, by the Spanish authorities.

In addition, Costa Rica had to cover the expenses of the Panamanian ticket.

Miranda Estribí, apparently was a police officer in Panama and in his country he would have been linked to the death of a minor.

In addition, while in Spain he kept his social networks active in which he could be seen tattooing and also in different tourist sites of that country, as well as in restaurants and bars.

