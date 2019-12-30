American Expatriate Costa Rica

Parties will restart campaign for mayor’s offices on January 2nd

The 86 political parties that compete for mayor’s offices and other election positions in the municipalities will restart their campaigns on January 2nd.

By disposition of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), the Christmas truce that began on December 16th will last until January 1st.

According to article 136 of the Electoral Code, during this period parties are not allowed to disseminate political propaganda in paid spaces in written press, radio, television and internet. On digital dissemination, the TSE has stated that it is not allowed to publish paid spaces, for example “banners” of political parties or their candidates on websites.

Failure to comply with the regulations leads to sanctions.

In addition, during the Christmas truce, political parties cannot hold meetings or rallies in public areas.

When they restart their campaigns, the groups will have an exact month to attract as many voters as possible. The municipal elections will take place on Sunday, February 2nd.

crhoy.com

