Policy seeks to protect domestic and foreign tourists

In order to protect domestic and foreign tourists entering official sites, the various protected wild areas distributed throughout the country, the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) recommends the acquisition of a Civil Liability policy of INS.
With this new measure, the institution insures visitors, they will be covered and protected, in case of any injury or death suffered within a wild area, as long as it is not intentional.
In addition, the tourist will have coverage of immediate medical attention, and this covers the damage or theft of vehicles of tourists parked in the official parking lots within the Wild Areas.
The acquired policy will be applied in the following protected wild areas:
Cahuita National Park
Santa Rosa National Park
Regional Offices in Liberia and Santa Rosa
Bahía Junquillal National Wildlife Reserve
Guayabo national monument
Braulio Carrillo National Park: Sectors Quebrada Gonzales and Barba Volcano
La Cangreja National Park
Los Quetzales National Park
Irazú Volcano National Park, Prussia Sector
Poás Volcano National Park
Grecia Forest Reserve, Bosque del Niño
Tapantí National Park, Macizo de la Muerte
Chirripó National Park
Corcovado National Park
Ballena Bay National Park
Carara National Park
Manuel Antonio National Park
Caño Island Biological Reserve
Playa Hermosa-Punta Mala National Wildlife Refuge.
