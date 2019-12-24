Policy seeks to protect domestic and foreign tourists

In order to protect domestic and foreign tourists entering official sites, the various protected wild areas distributed throughout the country, the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) recommends the acquisition of a Civil Liability policy of INS.

With this new measure, the institution insures visitors, they will be covered and protected, in case of any injury or death suffered within a wild area, as long as it is not intentional.

In addition, the tourist will have coverage of immediate medical attention, and this covers the damage or theft of vehicles of tourists parked in the official parking lots within the Wild Areas.

The acquired policy will be applied in the following protected wild areas:

Cahuita National Park

Santa Rosa National Park

Regional Offices in Liberia and Santa Rosa

Bahía Junquillal National Wildlife Reserve

Guayabo national monument

Braulio Carrillo National Park: Sectors Quebrada Gonzales and Barba Volcano

La Cangreja National Park

Los Quetzales National Park

Irazú Volcano National Park, Prussia Sector

Poás Volcano National Park

Grecia Forest Reserve, Bosque del Niño

Tapantí National Park, Macizo de la Muerte

Chirripó National Park

Corcovado National Park

Ballena Bay National Park

Carara National Park

Manuel Antonio National Park

Caño Island Biological Reserve

Playa Hermosa-Punta Mala National Wildlife Refuge.

crhoy.com