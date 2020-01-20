American Expatriate Costa Rica

English-language news and information on Costa Rica

President of Central Bank Asks for Balance in Usury Legislation

by Leave a Comment

The president of the Central Bank (BCCR), Rodrigo Cubero, urged the deputies to “carefully” address the bill that would set interest rate ceilings to curb usury.

Cubero told lawmakers that two aspects must be taken into account on this issue: the elimination of abuses and prevent financial exclusion, the latter – he explained – would occur because some sectors have higher costs and risks, and would be excluded by setting a rate.

The head of the BCCR preferred not to comment on a particular rate, but did advocate that it be set by a technical entity such as the BCCR or the General Superintendence of Financial Institutions (SUGEF). At the same time, he suggested an adjustment every one or two years, and warned of a danger in fixing the rate directly into law.


In the legislative commission, the deputies have approved a maximum annual rate of 30.18 percent for loans in colones, and 15.31 percent for loans in dollars, which is based on calculations made in November by the BCCR.

The deputies who promote this plan are those of the National Liberation, Christian Social Unity, Citizen Action and the Broad Front fractions. Meanwhile both National Restoration and Christian Social Republican legislators call for further debate.

crhoy.com

Related articles:

  1. Costa Rica Central Bank Abandons Currency Bands for “Float”
  2. Central Bank Sells $37 million in USD to stabilize exchange rate
  3. Central Bank wants to prevent inflation from exceeding 4% in 2019
  4. Central Bank intervenes to curb rising dollar
  5. Central Bank confirms that increase in exchange rate puts pressure on inflation
  6. Ombudsman asks Central Bank for explanations

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *