Refugees refugee applicants will have access to health insurance

An agreement signed by authorities of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) will allow refugees and refugee applicants to access health insurance, through the “voluntary insured” model. They will also benefit from the sickness and maternity services (SEM). This agreement will be valid from January 1st to December 31st, 2020, as long as there are sufficient funds to finance the project.

The amount of the fee per beneficiary is calculated on a basis of ¢350 thousand, so it is estimated that around six thousand people will benefit. Beginning in January 2020, UNHCR will provide the CCSS with a monthly list of the beneficiaries of this agreement so that the CCSS will make the necessary administrative arrangements for the assurance.

The plan includes measures for the short and long term on the general incorporation of health care for refugees and migrants. It also refers to improving partnerships on this issue, strengthening health monitoring and information systems and countering wrong perceptions about the health of migrants and refugees.

The attention of these beneficiaries will be paid with UNHCR funds, which will be received by the CCSS after the signing of the agreement.

crhoy.com