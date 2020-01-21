Road Demarcation will complicate traffic

On Thursday, January 23 road demarcation will be carried out on the roads of La Puebla, in Heredia.

The works will be carried out along 1.3 km between the sector of the cemetery of San Pablo de Heredia and the Pirro bridge, at the entrance of the central canton of that province. The work will be from 9:00 am and until 5:00 pm.

Work will continue for 2 weeks on Avenue 10, which is the road parallel to national route 5 or main. The demarcation will include yellow paint on the entire spout, since parking will be prohibited throughout this area, since one lane is for regular buses and the other is for the rest of the cars.

Rafael Cascante, of the Road and Bridge Conservation Management of the National Road Council (Conavi), explained that the entire section will be demarcated towards Heredia, from the crossing of the Alexa condominium, passing through the cemetery and to Pirro, while Route 5, between Pirro (100 meters west of the La Puebla soccer field) and until the crossing to the condominium will have circulation only to Santo Domingo, also with an exclusive lane for regular route buses, which will run from 6:00 am at 8:30 am and from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Monday through Friday. The rest of the time may be used by all motor vehicles.

