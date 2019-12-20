Roadworks on Garantías Sociales will be ready in March

This Thursday, the viaduct located in the roundabout of Garantías Sociales was connected from end to end. This was achieved thanks to the completion of the work of extracting the material, in the North or South direction, which was located at the site where the overpass will be located.

Carlos Jiménez, engineer in charge of the project by Conavi, explained, that due to factors associated with the rain and the installation of piles, the completion of the work was delayed just over a month and will now conclude in mid-March 2020.

The overall progress of construction is, to date, more than 80%.

The work focused on the removal of approximately 68 thousand cubic meters of land, in the area where the new viaduct or overpass will soon be located.

Nearly 18 million dollars were invested in this construction, with resources from the loan with the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI).

The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) is the entity that manages the project and MECO is the construction firm.

