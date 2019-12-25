San José Municipality employees ended strike

The employees of the Municipality of San José ended the strike that started on Monday.

The workers, mainly urban cleaners, ended the protest after the municipal authorities promised to give them full new uniforms no later than January 13th, 2020.

The delivery, said Gerardo Chacón, head of the Department of Material Resources and Services of the Municipality will be made before January 20th, the deadline for the winning company of the tender for the preparation of uniforms.

The delay in delivery was caused by damage to the machine that stamps the logos of the Municipality on the shirts of the uniforms of the Department of Urban Cleaning.

The company made an advance of diver pants and yellow shirts on December 20th.

