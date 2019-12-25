Security says it has no legal competence to evict Venezuelan residence

The Ministry of Public Security it has “no competence” to solve the request to evict a property belonging to the Venezuelan state, which is located in Los Yoses, canton of Montes de Oca.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had ordered the eviction of this property since last October. The property was given by the regime of Nicolás Maduro to Chavista supporters in Costa Rica.

Since November 1st, President Carlos Alvarado said he had instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Security to determine the legality of the eviction, after it was frozen for a month.

On Tuesday, the Vice Minister of Security, Eduardo Solano, said that after submitting this case to the analysis of the Department of Evictions, the Ministry of Public Security decided that it did not have the authority to resolve this dispute.

This is due to the fact that the previous diplomatic representation had assigned said property, by means of a deed made by a notary public, to a Costa Rican citizen, who was guaranteed the possession of the real estate. Faced with a situation like this, the Public Security Portfolio resolved that the dispute should be RESOLVED before a judicial and non-administrative instance,”

said Solano.

The 4,400-square-meter property located in Los Yoses, Montes de Oca, was the residence of the Venezuelan ambassador until the beginning of 2019 when the Alvarado government recognized the Venezuelan opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, as president in charge of the South American nation.

The Maduro regime decided to allocate the property to the creation of a cultural center managed by Costa Ricans related to Maduro, while the ambassador named by Guaidó, María Faría, demands its use.

Foreign Minister Manuel Ventura said in November that his Foreign Ministry had suspended the administrative order about a month ago (as of November 1st), just about two weeks after the Yellow House itself requested the eviction.

The minister explained that the management was done based on national legislation and the provisions of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations. He added that the process began after the representative of Guaidó in Costa Rica asked the Foreign Ministry to recover the property. Since 1992, the house is registered in the name of the Venezuelan government.

