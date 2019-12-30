The Costa Rican Pacific was hit by seismic movements this Sunday

At least six earthquakes have shaken the Pacific coast and one more to the province of Alajuela this Sunday, December 29th, according to data from the National Seismological Network (RSN).

The last movement was perceived at 5:05 pm, 11 km southwest of Ceiba, with a magnitude of 4, 42 km deep.

These are the other earthquakes registered this Sunday:

5:03 pm, Mag: 4.1, 10 km north of Tárcoles, Garabito

2:21 pm, Mag: 3.3, depth: 21 km, 20 km South of Paquera, Puntarenas

2:21 pm, Mag: 3.7, 47 km South of Jaco, Garabito

11:52 am, Mag: 3.1, depth: 19 km, 22 km South of Paquera, Puntarenas

11:56 am, Mag: 3,5, 20 km south of Paquera, Puntarenas

11:52 am, Mag: 3,8, 33 km south of Cóbano, Puntarenas.

