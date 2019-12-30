American Expatriate Costa Rica

English-language news and information on Costa Rica

The Costa Rican Pacific was hit by seismic movements this Sunday

by Leave a Comment

At least six earthquakes have shaken the Pacific coast and one more to the province of Alajuela this Sunday, December 29th, according to data from the National Seismological Network (RSN).

The last movement was perceived at 5:05 pm, 11 km southwest of Ceiba, with a magnitude of 4, 42 km deep.

These are the other earthquakes registered this Sunday:

5:03 pm, Mag: 4.1, 10 km north of Tárcoles, Garabito
2:21 pm, Mag: 3.3, depth: 21 km, 20 km South of Paquera, Puntarenas
2:21 pm, Mag: 3.7, 47 km South of Jaco, Garabito
11:52 am, Mag: 3.1, depth: 19 km, 22 km South of Paquera, Puntarenas
11:56 am, Mag: 3,5, 20 km south of Paquera, Puntarenas
11:52 am, Mag: 3,8, 33 km south of Cóbano, Puntarenas.

crhoy.com

Related articles:

  1. New earthquake shook the country on Sunday
  2. Sunday’s earthquake was followed by more than 300 aftershocks
  3. Sunday’s earthquake claimed three victims
  4. Seismic swarm detected in Cartago and Orosí
  5. The Pacific had a shaky Monday
  6. 2 tremors shake the Pacific of Costa Rica



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *