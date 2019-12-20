American Expatriate Costa Rica

This Saturday there will be no electricity in Río Oro de Santa Ana

The neighbors of Río Oro de Santa Ana will not have electricity during this Saturday, December 21st, for work to be carried out by the National Force and Light Company (CNFL).

The suspension will be from 7:30 am to 5:00 pm due to a disconnection of lines that will be made in the sector that includes:

Public route 121 from the Church of Río Oro to the east to Villa Frediana.
From Villa Frediana 100 m north.
From Villa Frediana to the south.

Some of the affected customers are in the Maple condo, the Car Wash, Villa Frediana, Solar del Valle condominium, Villa Teresita and Cosemusa.

The users of the electric service located in the areas near the affected sector, could experience slight disturbances or momentary power cuts,”

the entity said through its website.

crhoy.com

