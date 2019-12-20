Tope, Carnival and Celebrations of Zapote already have sanitary permits

After verifying compliance with the physical-health and safety regulations, the Ministry of Health approved the completion of the National Tope, Carnival, Celebrations of San José and the Bulls of Zapote 2019-2020.

Guillermo Flores Galindo, director of the Rectory of Health, Central Sur, explained that the organizers met the requirements related to basic services, emergency plans, waste collection, safety and security.

During the next days of celebration, the Ministry of Health will carry out daily inspections for noise control, compliance with the anti-smoking law, hygiene, sanitary booths and samples at the food stalls, both at the fairground and in the downtown streets.

Thirty officials will participate in the health operations. During the Tope and Carnival, the platforms that will be placed along Second Avenue and Paseo Colón will also be inspected.

