Businessmen insist 4-3 working days

The union sector in the Costa Rican Union of Chambers and Associations of the Private Business Sector (UCCAEP) will once again insist that the government authorities join forces to ensure that the country implements the four-day work day and three days off for company employees.

According to businessmen, the day may be adapted to changes in the habits of Costa Ricans. Other times, the sector has also argued that this type of work day will make the country more competitive in terms of attracting investments.

The percentage of entrepreneurs who believe the implementation of the 4-3 day is necessary is high. According to UCCAEP, 70% believe that the change will benefit the worker.

This was drawn in the Pulso Empresarial survey of the III Quarter of 2019, which confirms that it is urgent that the country undertakes the debate of the necessary changes to the current statutes on working hours.

With this method the work time is extended to 12 hours per day and the employee is given three days off per week.

According to Sáenz, the work schedule from 8 am to 5 pm “is already a thing of the past.

crhoy.com