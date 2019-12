The National Emergency Commission (CNE) issued a series of tips for people who go on vacation now, in order to avoid accidents.

One of the main ones is to identify the main risks in these areas and what are the evacuation routes. It is also important to always carry an emergency briefcase and be aware of the weather conditions.

In a video posted on their Twitter account, they indicated that in case of any emergency, the first thing to do is call 9-1-1.

crhoy.com