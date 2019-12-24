American Expatriate Costa Rica

CNE recommends caution due to strong winds

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) recommended the population to be careful because of the strong winds of the new cold front that affects the national territory could bring.

The authorities of the institution called on the population to take precautions for possible damage to roofs, electrical wiring, signs and trees.

In addition, they asked to be vigilant in areas vulnerable to flooding due to saturation of sewers, increase in the flow of rivers and streams, and in areas prone to landslides.

As a consequence of the influence of the cold front, it is expected that rains continue to intensify in the North Zone and the North Caribbean, particularly in the border sector with Nicaragua and in the mountainous area.

In the afternoon, isolated rains are forecast in the Central and South Pacific, with possible downpours mainly in the vicinity of the Osa Peninsula and in the border area with Panama.

crhoy.com

