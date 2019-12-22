Costa Rican pastor arrested in Las Vegas for sexual abuse against a minor

A 44-year-old Costa Rican pastor, based in the United States, was arrested on suspicion of committing sexual abuse against a 14-year-old minor.

The subject, identified as Branwell Retana Reyes, was arrested by the Las Vegas Police on December 21st after an alert received on the 19th of that month.

According to the police report, the events would have happened several years ago and only recently the victim was able to tell what happened.

Retana is a pastor in a church near the 2000 block of Michael Way, Nevada. Detectives believe that due to his position there may be additional unidentified victims,”

says the report of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police in the state of Nevada.

The Costa Rican Civil Registry notes that the arrested suspect was born in San José and is divorced. In addition, his electoral address is registered in the City of Los Angeles, California.

He is suspected of tricking minors with a computer to participate in sexual acts, sexually motivated first degree kidnapping, and lewd acts with a child under 14 years of age (seven cases).

Anyone who has information on this case, or anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Retana, is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Minors Section of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, “

the report said.

Apparently, Bramwell recently published on social networks that he was looking for a rental location to install a new church near Lake Mead.

