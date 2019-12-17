Entrepreneurs see Public Employment Law and cut costs as a priority for 2020

According to businessmen, approving a reform in the Public Employment that allows organizing the work schemes in the State and above all to enforce the cuts in expenses already approved by the fiscal reform, must be the priorities for the next 2020.

According to the president of the Costa Rican Union of Chambers and Associations of Private Enterprise (UCCAEP) Álvaro Sáenz, the Public Employment Law must be a text that adheres to the fiscal rule and that above all allows eliminating bonuses, which rationalizes differences, give companies more flexibility in hiring and even allow the option of dismissal for those who are not productive.

Sáenz also advocated renegotiating collective agreements to prevent abuse and promote public employees to fight for efficiency.

The sector expects a better 2020 than 2019 in terms of economic outlook; yes, they claim to see it still with “prudence”.

The Business Confidence Index started 2019 with 5.9 and is ending the year with 5.1. (ratings from 1 to 10).

They claim that the main obstacle to investing in the country remains the excess of procedures , followed by high interest rates and economic instability.

crhoy,com