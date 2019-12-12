From Friday transit to Cartago will be regulated

The demarcation of the Florencio del Castillo highway, which connects San José with Cartago, will begin this Friday. Therefore, there will be regulated transit from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm for a week.

The National Road Council (Conavi) will carry out the demarcation with solvent paint of the three sections intervened, so, users are called to take this into account as well as the presence of operators and equipment in the place.

Last March, the intervention of concrete slabs with a 70% deterioration, or more, had begun. Likewise, work was done on sealing work on the existing slabs that required it. In total, ¢ 1,422 million were invested in this project.

The work on the Florencio del Castillo highway was carried out in three sections, one of them was from Miami Parts, in San Rafael, to the Cristo Rey service center, in the direction of San José-Cartago circulation.

In total, this first journey has a length of about 2.5 kilometers. The section between the weighing station and the descent ramp to Cartago (approximately 2.5 kilometers) was also included.

Finally, the ring area was changed in the section between Cartago and San José that goes from the crossing of Taras to the Recope tanks (two kilometers).

