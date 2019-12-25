Health Ministry will inspect Zapote’s stands daily

The Ministry of Health recalled that for two weeks, as of this Wednesday, it will carry our daily inspections on Zapote’d fairgrounds, mechanical games and the bullring, with the purpose of maintaining optimal cleaning conditions by monitoring food stands and laboratory sampling for food.

The order and cleanliness of the entire field will also be monitored, as well as the proper installation of recycling stations and sanitary cabins.

The 30 officials who will be in charge of the operation will also make noise measurements at the fairground and the Bullring.

They are also there to guarantee the signaling and compliance corresponding to the General Law on Tobacco Control and its Harmful Effects on Health.

The surveillance actions will be extended to the National Tope, which will take place next Thursday, and San José Carnival on Friday.

Environmental managers and engineers of the Ministry of Health will inspect the temporary structures (bleachers and platforms) that will be placed along the Second Avenue and Paseo Colón. Officials have the responsibility to verify that the structures conform to the construction plans, the required emergency signage and the installation of sanitary cabins.

Other aspects that will be monitored, together with the Municipal Police, are the control of street food sales, the access of emergency routes to national hospitals and the collection of waste at the end of the events.

